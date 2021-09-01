Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muncie, IN

Defending MAC champion Ball State set for season opener

By For The Herald Bulletin
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUNCIE — After months of training and preparation, Ball State is set to kick off its 2021 campaign when it hosts Western Illinois on Thursday at 7 p.m. “There’s no question we’re excited about getting ready to a play a football game against somebody else,” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said. “We had a very intense training camp, and we got to the point where we are tired of going against each other and tired of seeing the same guy every single day. We’re fired up to be playing here Thursday night against Western Illinois. It’s been a great week of preparation and a great offseason.”

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Muncie, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Football
Muncie, IN
Sports
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Muncie, IN
College Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Ohio State#College Football#American Football#Mac#Cardinals#Mid American#Fordham#Colgate#Ball State#Fcs#Win#Texas A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Related
Posted by
CNN

Jobless Americans left scrambling after pandemic unemployment benefits end

(CNN) — April Stokes wants to go back to work. An optician by trade, Stokes was employed at Henry Ford OptimEyes until the coronavirus struck and school closed for her two young children. The family has been able to ride out the pandemic thanks to expanded federal unemployment benefits, which...
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Fox News

Jean-Paul Belmondo, French actor and 'Breathless' star, dead at 88

Jean-Paul Belmondo, one of the most iconic French actors of the 20th Century and a leading face of the French New Wave, has died at the age of 88. The actor’s agent confirmed the news to the AFP news agency. French press reported he died peacefully at his home in Paris.

Comments / 0

Community Policy