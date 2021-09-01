Defending MAC champion Ball State set for season opener

MUNCIE — After months of training and preparation, Ball State is set to kick off its 2021 campaign when it hosts Western Illinois on Thursday at 7 p.m. “There’s no question we’re excited about getting ready to a play a football game against somebody else,” Ball State head coach Mike Neu said. “We had a very intense training camp, and we got to the point where we are tired of going against each other and tired of seeing the same guy every single day. We’re fired up to be playing here Thursday night against Western Illinois. It’s been a great week of preparation and a great offseason.”