Jonard Tools CableSaber (AST-200) Receives CI&M Innovators Award!

houstonmirror.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficial Announcement Made During BICSI Fall 2021 Conference & Exhibition. Elmsford, N.Y., Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - Jonard Tools is excited to announce that our CableSaber (AST-200) was recognized as one of the most innovative tools of the cabling industry by the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the cabling community recognized Jonard Tools as a Gold Level honoree.

www.houstonmirror.com

EconomyFast Company

How to succeed in enterprise/startup partnerships

Imagine you are the CEO of a large, well-established enterprise. You are under increasing pressure to address the demands of continued growth; a meaningful ESG strategy; a fickler and more diverse customer base; a changing regulatory environment; and all the fallouts of the pandemic—just for starters. Or, perhaps you are...
Electronicsautomationworld.com

New Advances in Robotics for Packaging

The last year-and-a-half has brought dramatic changes in consumer buying behavior that will have a lasting impact on how Consumer Packaged Goods companies equip their production operations. In the area of robotics, 2020 was the first time yearly orders of robots coming from the non-automotive sector surpassed orders for automotive applications in North America.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
newsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Retailambcrypto.com

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu finally deliver as expected

As the market began its impending corrections, at least momentarily, many coins took the hit. Among them was DOGE that fell by 7% in the last 24 hours, and SHIB dropped by 10% as well. This is in addition to the already falling price of Shiba Inu, which negated about 25.2% of all its July gains in 3 weeks.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Technological Advancements To Be A Cornerstone Of Smart Inhalers Market In The Next Decade (US$ 130 Million)

The Smart Inhalers Market will witness a CAGR of 12.2% by reaching US$ 130 Million from 2026. The new-fangled healthcare electronic technologies like 3D printing, GPS tracking, and wearable biometric devices are being tested concerning clinical use. Cutting-edge technology is expected to be one of the driving forces in the healthcare industry in the subsequent decade.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Healthcare Cyber Security Market to Accrue $12.46 Billion by 2023, Explore How-

Growing incidence of cyber-attacks, surge in need for cloud services, and regulatory requirements & government policies are the factors that propel the growth of the market. Nonetheless, scarcity of trained professionals impedes market growth. Conversely, rise in demand for strong methods of authentication and growing adoption of mobile device applications create numerous opportunities in the industry. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global healthcare cyber security market garnered $5.21 billion in 2017 and is expected to accrue a sum of $12.46 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2017 to 2023. The report provides a thorough analysis of market size and share, drivers & restraints, key segments, and competitive landscape.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Sales force automation software market To witness profit-making growth over 2020-2025 - AMR Study

Sales force automation software market was valued at $3,872 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $7,773 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023. Sales force automation happens when software tools automate parts of the sales process. It mainly focuses on the automation of repetitive, administrative tasks that can be too much time-consuming for a sales team to perform. In the sales force automation market, cloud-based software is largely used. Such software facilitates secure data storage, which is extremely needed in today's day and age. The secure data storage allows businesses to get safe access and curtails the overheads. It provides solutions that help in increasing the sales and maintenance of the entire corporate sales process. The market key players are constantly bringing new developments for the global sales force automation market growth in the upcoming times.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Application Delivery Controllers (ADC) Market to Reach $4.19 Billion by 2023

Rapid growth of the data center traffic, increased growth of small & medium enterprise (SME), surge in population growth & urbanization are the factors driving the market growth. Increase in complications in the IT & telecom sector and growth in demand for cloud applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global application delivery controllers (ADC) market was pegged at $2.94 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $4.19 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. The research offers a comprehensive analysis of changing market trends, major segments, key winning policies, and competitive perception.
Industryhoustonmirror.com

The Subsequent Decade To See Innovative Breakthroughs In Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market From 2028

The Molecular Diagnostics Reagent Market is destined to reach US$ XX Million at a CAGR of 8% between 2028. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.
Environmenthoustonmirror.com

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Key Companies, Share, Forecast, Overview and Analysis by 2028

The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming. Increasing dependence on non-renewable energy technologies and excessive usage of fossil fuels have generated excessive carbon emissions and resulted in global warming. Government and private organization are developing and deploying green technologies to reduce pollution and protect or enhance the natural environment by conserving energy and natural resources, reduce or eliminate use of toxic agents, and stem pollution and waste.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Pre-employment Testing Software Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Berke, PAIRIN, Wonderlic, INTELIFI

A new research study on Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Pre-employment Testing Software products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Pre-employment Testing Software market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Criteria Corp, Berke, PAIRIN, Wonderlic, INTELIFI, GoodHire, The Hire Talent, Plum, HR Avatar, Stang Decision Systems, Prevue HR Systems & ?Pre-employment Testing SoftwareMarket Scope and Market Breakdown.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Enterprise Innovation Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Qmarkets, Sopheon, Brightidea, HYPE Innovation, Planbox

Global Enterprise Innovation Management Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Enterprise Innovation Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Innolytics Innovation, Sopheon, Brightidea, HYPE Innovation, Planbox, Qmarkets, Spigit, IdeaScale, Imaginatik, SAP, Exago, Vocoli, Wazoku, Idea Drop, CrowdWorx.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Datacenter Network Consulting and Integration Service Market to Develop New Growth Story | NTT Communication, Apple, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Datacenter Network Consulting and Integration Service Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Datacenter Network Consulting and Integration Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
EconomyThe SOLIDWORKS Blog

Developing Market-disruptive HVAC Airflow Products with SOLIDWORKS

Grupo NAMM (The NAMM Group) is the largest Mexican equipment manufacturer for air distribution in HVAC systems, such as grilles, diffusers, industrial louvers, and architectural louvers, with a 30-percent share of the Mexican market. Founded in 1976, NAMM is committed to leveraging technology to provide high-performance and aesthetic solutions for air movement. The company’s headquarters and production facility are in Monterrey, and it recently entered the U.S. market with its Airkitek® brand.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

Crowd Analytics Market to Garner $1.53 Billion by 2022 at 24.9% CAGR, Claims AMR

Increase in demand for efficient crowd distribution planning in smart cities, upsurge in the number of airlines and train passengers, rising concerns of security and surveillance, and growth in IoT adoption across several industry verticals are the major drivers of the global crowd analytics market. However, the lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped nations hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growing inclination toward cloud-based analytics solutions and increase in ICT spending across developed nations are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. According to the report, global crowd analytics market was pegged at $404 million in 2016 and is projected to reach $1.53 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 24.9% from 2016 to 2022.

