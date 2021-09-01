Jonard Tools CableSaber (AST-200) Receives CI&M Innovators Award!

Sales force automation software market was valued at $3,872 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $7,773 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023. Sales force automation happens when software tools automate parts of the sales process. It mainly focuses on the automation of repetitive, administrative tasks that can be too much time-consuming for a sales team to perform. In the sales force automation market, cloud-based software is largely used. Such software facilitates secure data storage, which is extremely needed in today's day and age. The secure data storage allows businesses to get safe access and curtails the overheads. It provides solutions that help in increasing the sales and maintenance of the entire corporate sales process. The market key players are constantly bringing new developments for the global sales force automation market growth in the upcoming times.