Ben Simmons Wants To Go To California, Here’s A Trade To Indiana

By Zach Ciavolella
phillysportsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Simmons’ days with the Sixers are clearly numbered, and word has it he wants to go to California. On that note, here’s a trade with the Indiana Pacers. The Sixers have clearly been waiting for one of the NBA’s top stars (Lillard/Beal) to shake loose. That seems to no longer be an option as Simmons and his agent Rich Paul are forcing his way out while other stars in the league are at least playing content.

phillysportsnetwork.com

