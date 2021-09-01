Deja Vu: Run Out and Stock Up on Toilet Paper!
It's all coming back - The distress of price gouging and shortages of 2020. We are seeing it now again, this time with toilet paper. Toilet paper became a coveted item in late March when many cities and states across the country issued shelter-in-place orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting people to purchase large amounts of household goods. This latest rebound in toilet paper demand comes as the delta variant drives COVID-19 cases and the concern of another shutdown.www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com
