Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding is partnering with Crowley Maritime Corporation on the largest liquified natural gas bunkering barge ever constructed in the United States. The design of the 416 ft vessel will offer capacity for 3.17 million gallons of LNG and when complete it will be the largest Jones Act- compliant vessel of its kind, becoming the second Jones Act- bunker barge Shell has under long-term charter in the U. S. It will be used to help expand current LNG network capacity and meet demands for cleaner energy.