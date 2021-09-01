Snapshot of History

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four more states have been added to Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, meaning unvaccinated travelers from the vast majority of the United States are now urged to either quarantine or provide a recent negative COVID test when they arrive in the city. Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska, and South Dakota are the latest states to join the list as the delta variant of the virus continues to drive a new surge in cases nationwide. Washington, D.C., was removed from the list on Tuesday, as its caseload fell below the threshold for the city’s travel advisory. COVID-19 Travel Advisory Update: Maryland, South Dakota,...