The Austin FC community is showing up in a big, meaningful way this summer. Since Austin FC’s first home match in June, and the first APA! Mascot of the Match Geraldine, six dogs have found forever homes as part of the honorary mascot partnership between Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive!. Founded as a unique and innovative way to showcase adoptable shelter dogs, the partnership will continue through the end of the season as APA! continues to give these animals a second chance at life.