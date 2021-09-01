Jacksonville Beach police officer dies from COVID-19

Daniel “Dan” Eugene Watts (Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Another member of Jacksonville’s law enforcement community has died from COVID-19.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced Wednesday that Sergeant Daniel “Dan” Eugene Watts, 49, passed away from complications of the virus.

Watts began his law enforcement career with the Atlantic Beach Police Department, where he served four years. In 2002, he joined the Jacksonville Beach Police Department as a patrol officer.

JBPD said during his nearly twenty-year career, Watts served as a detective, corporal, and detective corporal. He also served on the SWAT team for over 10 years.

In April 2021, Watts was promoted to Sergeant.

“Dan was a decorated, veteran member of this department,” said Chief Gene Paul N. Smith. “We are devastated.”

Watts’ death follows a string of law enforcement members in our community who’ve recently passed away from COVID-19.

AUGUST

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Lt. Mario J. Moya of Rescue-42-B died after contracting the virus. Moya was a 17-year veteran of JFRD.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lieutenant Moya unselfishly served this community while continually exposing himself to the very virus that cost him his life,” the department said in a statement.

St. Johns Deputy Jody Hull passed away from COVID-19. He was with the sheriff’s office for four years and served as the Youth Resource Deputy at St. Augustine High School.

“Deputy Hull positively impacted the lives of so many St. Augustine High School students as a Youth Resource Deputy. He was passionately dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the youth around him,” Sheriff Hardwick said.

Recently retired Neptune Beach police officer, Eddie Bounds, passed away following COVID complications. He served with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department for 23 years before serving another decade with the Neptune Beach Police Department.

“You do anything for those guys you work with and put the uniform on and Eddie was definitely one of those guys that would take a bullet for you and do whatever he had to do to make the situation right,” said retired Neptune Beach Police Officer Frank Cashman.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of long-time member Deputy Clint Seagle. He had served with the CCSO since 2006.

CCSO Sheriff Michelle Cook released the following statement:

“Please pray for all who are dealing with COVID — The Seagle family, and all of our first responders who put themselves in harms way every single day. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is devastated by the second loss of a second deputy in less than 1 year.”

