Hooksett, NH

Safety officials announce Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative

conwaydailysun.com
 5 days ago

HOOKSETT – Governor Christopher T. Sununu and Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn, along with other state and local safety officials, announced this year’s Labor Day impaired driving high-visibility enforcement campaign. Motorists can expect to see increased law enforcement on the road from Aug. 18 through Sept. 6 specifically targeting impaired drivers as part of this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative.

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

 

#Impaired Driving#Traffic Accident#Drive Sober#Department Of Safety#N H State#Speeding
