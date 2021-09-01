Safety officials announce Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative
HOOKSETT – Governor Christopher T. Sununu and Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn, along with other state and local safety officials, announced this year’s Labor Day impaired driving high-visibility enforcement campaign. Motorists can expect to see increased law enforcement on the road from Aug. 18 through Sept. 6 specifically targeting impaired drivers as part of this year’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative.www.conwaydailysun.com
