Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

Marion health officials urging residents to get vaccinated, keep sick kids at home

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Department of Health in Marion County is urging residents to get vaccinated and to stay home if they are feeling sick. “Vaccines are still the best tool for preventing serious illness from COVID-19” said Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander. In addition, Lander says testing for the virus can help people avoid spreading it when they have it and are asymptomatic.

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion County, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Marion County, FL
Health
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Ocala, FL
Government
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccines#Health Department#Pets#Vaccinations#Agriculture#Covid 19#Liberty Middle School#Statlab Mobile#The Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy