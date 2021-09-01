Marion health officials urging residents to get vaccinated, keep sick kids at home
The Florida Department of Health in Marion County is urging residents to get vaccinated and to stay home if they are feeling sick. “Vaccines are still the best tool for preventing serious illness from COVID-19” said Department of Health in Marion County Administrator Mark Lander. In addition, Lander says testing for the virus can help people avoid spreading it when they have it and are asymptomatic.www.ocala-news.com
