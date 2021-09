Brennan says using her name and story is disrespectful to sexual assault survivors. Pressure is mounting on Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign over an ad featuring a sexual assault survivor. The ad replays public video of Katie Brennan’s allegations of being raped by a former top aide to Gov. Murphy during his 2017 election campaign. Brennan has repeatedly called for the ad to be removed but Ciattarelli’s team is not budging. Instead, it has released a second spot, including Brennan’s image, and painting the Murphy administration as being toxic for women.