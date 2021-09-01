Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mexico president highlights corruption fight in address

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpnI8_0bjn8sLZ00
1 of 4

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador highlighted his campaign against government corruption and downplayed the work that remains to be done in the areas of security and reducing poverty in his third state of the nation address Wednesday.

Nearly midway through his six-year term, López Obrador remains popular despite stubbornly high levels of violence and rising inflation in an economy emerging from recession.

“The money that was stolen before now gets to those on the bottom,” the 67-year-old leader said.

Government support for the poor has increased, but López Obrador did not mention that Mexico’s poverty rate has also increased during his presidency to 43.9% last year, according to the government’s National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy.

Patricio Morelos, a professor at the Monterrey Institute of Technology, said López Obrador has maintained his support among Mexico’s poor, in part due to the $750 each family receives in government support yearly, “creating a sensation of greater comfort.”

It’s through the battle against corruption that the government has been able to increase social spending by allowing him to “free more budget for the benefit of the people,” López Obrador said.

The president also lauded the record amount Mexico received in remittances last year — some $40.6 billion — money sent home by Mexicans living primarily in the United States.

López Obrador distanced himself from violence Mexican immigration agents unleashed on migrants last weekend, saying his government respects human rights. Two agents involved were suspended this week.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

560K+
Followers
308K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Corruption#Economy#Ap#Mexicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Related
ImmigrationKRGV

U.S. hands over former Tijuana Cartel leader to Mexico

Former Tijuana Cartel leader Eduardo Arellano Felix was deported to Mexico on Monday as authorities handed him over to Mexican authorities at the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge. Felix served a 15-year prison sentence in the states and now faces organized crime and drug trafficking charges in Mexico.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden struggles to address the most volatile crisis of his presidency

President Biden on Thursday confronted the most volatile crisis of his young presidency, the deaths of at least 13 Americans in Afghanistan that threatened to undermine his credentials as a seasoned global leader and a steady hand. In emotional comments at the White House, Biden made clear that the attack...
POTUSWashington Post

For U.S. and Mexico, awkward first steps to restart Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’

The Biden administration has initiated talks with the Mexican government to restart the “Remain in Mexico” program and once more send asylum seekers outside U.S. territory while their cases are processed, as federal courts have ordered. But early indications suggest the controversial Trump-era policy may not return on a large scale.
New York City, NYNew York Post

‘Afghan terror’ at US-Mexico border: Devine

Joe Biden’s Afghanistan debacle shows us how much damage one president can do. But why would it stop there?. The lack of contrition from the president or anyone in his administration leads to the alarming conclusion that they haven’t learned a thing. If you fail to show humility in the face of your own mistakes, it means you are destined to repeat them. And unfortunately for the rest of us, we are along for the ride.
ImmigrationWashington Post

Mexico president says containing migrants not enough

HUIXTLA, Mexico — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed frustration with a strategy of containing migrants in the south on Thursday and said he would write to U.S. President Joe Biden to insist that country contribute to his favorite development projects in the region. The president’s comments came after...
Immigrationkfgo.com

After U.S. meeting, Guatemala sees end to remote border deportations

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) – The United States will send immigration deportees back to Guatemala directly by air, the Central American country’s foreign minister said on Thursday, in a policy shift that may end a practice by which hundreds of deportees were left at a remote jungle border. Foreign Minister Pedro...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

Migrant caravan in Mexico presses on, meets growing resistance

MAPASTEPEC, Mexico, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Mexican immigration agents and security forces stepped up efforts to halt the progress of a caravan of hundreds of Central American and Caribbean migrants as they moved toward Mexico City from southern Mexico on Tuesday. Entire migrant families including many with young children arrived...
AdvocacyPosted by
AFP

Brazil indigenous protesters camp on Bolsonaro's doorstep

With feather headdresses, grass skirts and body paint, hundreds of indigenous demonstrators camped out in Brasilia Monday to protest President Jair Bolsonaro's policies and an initiative that could take away their ancestral lands. Pounding wooden tent poles into the ground, the protesters set up the "Fight for Life" camp outside the seat of power in the Brazilian capital, near the trio of modernist buildings housing the presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court. Convened by the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), the protest camp, which opened Sunday, will hold a week of demos and other activities against what organizers call Bolsonaro's "anti-indigenous agenda," seeking to exert pressure ahead of a crucial Supreme Court ruling on native lands. Indigenous groups in Brazil accuse the far-right president of systematically attacking their rights and trying to open their lands to agribusiness and mining interests.
Politics95.5 FM WIFC

Mexican president names friend as new senior minister

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – In a major cabinet shakeup in Mexico, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday tapped a friend, the governor of his home state of Tabasco, Adan Lopez, as interior minister, replacing the outgoing Olga Sanchez. Sanchez, who was the first woman to occupy the role, will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy