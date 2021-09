Fun fact about me: I have thalassophobia: fear of the deep sea. The thought that the Earth is made up of so much water and we haven’t even begun to discover what lies waiting for us in the depths is terrifying to me. Myths and folklore of civilizations past are full of references to sea monsters that destroy peaceful vessels. Fear of what’s in the water is a motivator in many horror vehicles of the modern era: the Cthulu mythos, Jaws, and Pacific Rim to name a few.