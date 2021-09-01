Kidoz CEOs Talk and Research Published in Corporate Awareness Program

Fintech startup Varo Bank is one of several fintechs and "challenger banks" in the U.S. aiming to take on the big financial institutions by catering to the customers those institutions neglect: people with lower incomes and little wealth. Last year, it became the first company of its kind to secure a national bank charter. Here, CEO and co-founder Colin Walsh talks about serving the underbanked (without overcharging them) and completing Varo's regulatory journey over Zoom--all while landing at No. 7 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. --As told to Sophie Downes.