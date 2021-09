Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is designing a new bus network to better serve the residents of North Texas, both now and in the future. A bus network redesign is a collaborative planning effort to decide where bus lines should go, when they should run, and how frequent the service should be, starting from a clean slate. The DARTzoom: A New Bus Network project will examine the DART bus network in all 13 of the cities that fund DART services which includes Irving.