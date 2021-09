At the start of each school year the Stockbridge Area Educational Foundation helps welcome school staff back to school with the presentation of the Helen Mitteer Remembrance Employee of the Year Award. The recipient of the award receives $1,500 to put towards an educational program of their choosing. As a former educator in the Stockbridge School district, Mrs. Mitteer’s dedication is remembered by providing financial support to employees who reflect her unselfish commitment to the students of Stockbridge schools.