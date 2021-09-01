Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions speaks about the importance of talking about suicide

KENTUCKY — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness on this stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. Along with the shifting public perception, many organizations across the country and right here in Kentucky, use this month to spread hope and vital information to people affected by suicide. On this week's edition of In Focus Kentucky, we are sharing information to ensure that individuals, friends and families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and to seek help.