Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions speaks about the importance of talking about suicide

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness month. Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions program is working to raise awareness and educate the community on the risk factors and warning signs of suicide. Talk of suicide should never be dismissed. If you, or someone you know, are thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

