Snooze an A.M. Eatery Opens 50th U.S. Location
Snooze an A.M. Eatery, the Denver-based breakfast and brunch destination, opens its 50th U.S. location today in West Midtown Atlanta. The opening is a major milestone for the company that has been making a big impact since launching in 2006. With each new Snooze comes new opportunities to make the world a better place — one pancake at a time. From their commitment to using only “Snooze Approved” vendors and suppliers to supporting local communities, Snooze has made good on their promises 50 times over.www.fsrmagazine.com
