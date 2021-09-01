Snooze an A.M. Eatery Opens 50th U.S. Location

After a long wait, and with no warning, Café Mimosa opened their Petaluma branch on Monday of this week. With locations in both Rohnert Park and Santa Rosa, I suspect they will have things dialed in pretty well, which is what diners were reporting on social media after their first visits. They are located at 417 N. McDowell Blvd., in the Friedman’s shopping center. I believe it is the old Dickie’s BBQ space, but I could be wrong. However, do not be confused by the similar name and some similar menu items, such as chorizo hash, because I have it on good authority that Café Mimosa and Café Bellini are not related in any way.