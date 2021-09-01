Cancel
Restaurants

Snooze an A.M. Eatery Opens 50th U.S. Location

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnooze an A.M. Eatery, the Denver-based breakfast and brunch destination, opens its 50th U.S. location today in West Midtown Atlanta. The opening is a major milestone for the company that has been making a big impact since launching in 2006. With each new Snooze comes new opportunities to make the world a better place — one pancake at a time. From their commitment to using only “Snooze Approved” vendors and suppliers to supporting local communities, Snooze has made good on their promises 50 times over.

