Daily News: Bella Hadid’s Business Venture, Karl Lagerfeld TV Show In The Works, Kim Jones Appointed LVMH Prize Juror, Ulla Johnson To Open L.A. Store, And More!

By Julia Oakes
fashionweekdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Jones is the latest juror on the LVMH Prize panel. Announced today via Instagram, Fendi and Dior Homme design maestro Kim Jones is the latest to join the LVMH Prize panel. Sitting alongside seasoned jurors Virgil Abloh, Jonathan Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Marc Jacobs, and Stella McCartney, among others in the LVMH corporate group, Jones will help select the winner of the LVMH’s eight annual prize—scheduled to be revealed on September 7 at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. Among those competing are Christopher John Rogers, Colm Dillane, Bianca Saunders, Charles de Vilmorin, Kika Vargas, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Nensi Dojaka, and Rui Zhou.

