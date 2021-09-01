Daily News: Bella Hadid’s Business Venture, Karl Lagerfeld TV Show In The Works, Kim Jones Appointed LVMH Prize Juror, Ulla Johnson To Open L.A. Store, And More!

Tiffany & Co. set the bar high when it revealed the first look at its year-long campaign with Beyoncé and Jay-Z on Monday. It not only makes the power couple’s first joint campaign but also a rare public appearance of a 1982 Jean-Paul Basquiat painting titled Equals Pi that happens to be in the jewelry company’s signature blue. According to Tiffany, the ad is “the result of a close collaboration and a shared vision” exploring “connection and vulnerability.” It’s soon set to take over all of the digital billboards in Times Square, and meant to usher in the jeweler’s “new brand identity.” (LVMH, the mega-conglomerate that owns Dior and Louis Vuitton, acquired the company for $16.2 billion in 2019.)