JINYA Ramen Bar Launches New Vegan and Vegetarian Dishes

fsrmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommitted to offering something for everyone, JINYA Ramen Bar is accommodating a variety of dietary needs and preferences by adding more delicious vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options to its one-of-a-kind menu. Starting today, JINYA is featuring dishes with balanced flavors and bold ingredients that don’t sacrifice on the authentic Japanese...

www.fsrmagazine.com

