JINYA Ramen Bar Launches New Vegan and Vegetarian Dishes

Known as New York City’s first Korean steakhouse and has one Michelin star, Cote has been on my list of restaurants to visit and I finally got to visit when I was in the city. If you are looking for an upscale and high-end restaurant for Korean barbeque, check out Cote for the ultimate experience. Located in the Flat Iron district, you can find Cote on W 22nd Street. I would highly recommend making reservations since they do not accept walk-ins and are usually booked out in advance. Upon entering the restaurant, it feels like a nightclub with a dark ambiance and neon signs. They have a full bar where you can watch them make drinks and plenty of booth seating around the restaurant. Unlike most Korean barbecue restaurants, there is not an all-you-can-eat option here and instead, the popular options to choose from are either the Butcher’ Feast or the Steak Omakase. The staff also prepares and cooks for you on the grill versus you doing it yourself.