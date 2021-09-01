Cancel
East Texas Tribe Wins Major Victory in Federal Court

East Texas News
 5 days ago

Judge rules in support of Naskila Gaming, against state’s effort to shut facility down. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Keith Giblin is a major victory for the future of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe, the hundreds of people employed at Naskila, and the economic stability of the East Texas region. For...

easttexasnews.com

