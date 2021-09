If you have followed the Texans at any point since the turn of the calendar to 2021, you will notice a trend. That trend being that the Texans tend to dominate the lower ranges of the NFL ranking projections. In fact, they are probably the one team that is first in being dead last in most, if not all, of the predictions, from skill positions to win projections. It makes news when the Texans are not rated dead last in any of the upcoming 2021 season projections.