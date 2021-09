The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 72nd Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights the pure fire elemental Flaemis. There is not much intricate background on this demon as it is solely based on 1 of the 4 prime elements of the world, which in this case is obviously fire. It has made appearances throughout several Shin Megami Tensei games and has never appeared in any Persona titles.