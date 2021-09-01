Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos sign 14 players to their practice squad

By Aric DiLalla
denverbroncos.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following a series of moves to reduce the active roster to 53 players, the Broncos have nearly formed their complete 16-player practice squad. Denver signed 14 players to their practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced. The Broncos added WR Tyrie Cleveland, WR Seth Williams, WR Kendall...

www.denverbroncos.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Rypien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Practice Squad#American Football#Wr Tyrie Cleveland#G C#Dl Marquiss Spencer#Cb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Possible trade destinations for Drew Lock

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Well, Broncos Country, we have our answer. Teddy Bridgewater is the starter of the 2021 Denver Broncos. What does that mean for Drew Lock?. I am incredibly disappointed in the decision to name Teddy Bridgewater the starter of the Denver...
NFLNBC Sports

Where will Cam Newton play next? Here are five possible destinations

Bill Belichick stunned the football world on Tuesday when the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Newton appeared to be ahead of rookie Mac Jones on the depth chart all summer after starting 15 games for the Patriots last year. In 2020, Newton had 20 total touchdowns (12 rushing, eight passing), 10 interceptions and 2,657 passing yards.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos make series of roster transactions to reach 53-man limit

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a series of roster moves to reach the league-mandated 53-man limit, the team announced Tuesday. The Broncos waived 22 players, released three players and made a pair of trades to help trim the roster to 53 players. Denver also placed cornerbacks Essang Bassey and Duke Dawson Jr. on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list. Bassey and Dawson will not count against the active roster and will be eligible to return after six weeks of the regular season.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

The Broncos' 53-man roster: Which players are poised to make the biggest impact? | Broncos Weekend

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss George Paton's initial roster ahead of Week 1 and detail how Jonathon Cooper and DeShawn Williams overcame adversity to make the final cut. Plus, the guys examine Teddy Bridgewater's first start after being named Denver's starting QB and why his connection with Jerry Jeudy could be special in 2021. Finally, Alexis Perry chats with 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis about the surprise moves Denver made during roster cuts and what this team's identity will be to begin the season.
NFLMile High Report

Linebacker Derrek Tuszka is signing with the Steelers practice squad

According to 9NEWS Denver’s Mike Klis, now former Broncos edge rusher Derrek Tuszka who was waived by the Broncos yesterday has now signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. The former North Dakota State star and 7th round selection by the Denver Broncos is now a member of the Pittsburgh...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos agree to terms on trade with 49ers to acquire LB Jonas Griffith

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added to their linebacking corps as they approach the 53-man roster deadline. Denver has agreed to terms on a trade for linebacker Jonas Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round pick from the 49ers in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick, the team announced.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Breaking down the Broncos' initial 2021 53-man roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After an offseason worth of work and three preseason contests, the Broncos' initial 53-man roster is here. And as always, it is subject to change. Over the coming days, the Broncos could claim players off waivers, execute additional trades or place players on injured reserve. Any of those moves could reconfigure the structure of this roster, one that seems as strong as it has been in years.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Johnson, Surtain named to PFF's Preseason All-Rookie team

Following impressive preseason campaigns by S Jamar Johnson and CB Pat Surtain II, the two Broncos DBs have been named to Pro Football Focus' Preseason All-Rookie team. Denver is the only team to have two defenders on the All-Rookie roster. First-round pick Surtain has impressed across the board in his...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos waive RB Royce Freeman, DL Jonathan Harris

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After claiming DB Mike Ford and RB Nate McCrary off waivers, the Broncos have made a pair of moves to reduce their roster to 53 players. Denver has waived running back Royce Freeman and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris, the team announced Wednesday. Freeman, a 2018 third-round pick,...
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Peyton Manning is No. 7 on The Athletic's all-time ranking of top 100 NFL players

The number seven is a fixture of Denver's football legacy, worn by QB John Elway as he led the Broncos to two Super Bowl championships in the '90s. So it is somewhat fitting that legendary former Broncos QB Peyton Manning, who was recruited by Elway, then the GM, to play for Denver, has earned the No. 7 overall spot on The Athletic’s ranking of top 100NFL players of all time.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

How Aqib Talib is changing the game as an NFL on FOX color commentator

DENVER — Just like he did for four years as a Bronco, Aqib Talib walked out of the home tunnel at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday to the sound of fans yelling his name. They yelled for Talib's attention. They yelled for Talib's autograph. And one fan yelled...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Denver Broncos: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

The Denver Broncos are one of the most interesting teams in the AFC, if not the entire league entering this season. Teddy Bridgewater was named the starting quarterback for this season in a move that basically tells us the Drew Lock experiment is coming to a close. The former second round pick lost his job to the journeyman in Bridgewater.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Broncos' newly elected season captains ready to lead Denver forward

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On a Broncos team full of young talent, Denver's veterans will still lead the way. The Broncos voted last week on their season-long team captains, and Head Coach Vic Fangio announced Monday that outside linebacker Von Miller, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and kicker Brandon McManus earned the honor.
NFLdenverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Can Jerry Jeudy be an even better route-runner in 2021?

Second-year receiver Jerry Jeudy has already impressed through training camp and his preseason appearances, leading many to project a breakout season for the wideout. Jeudy, who showcased explosive potential as a rookie, spent the offseason focused on improving his route-running and becoming the most-dangerous version of himself. "Jerry Jeudy realizes...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy