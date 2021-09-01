Cancel
Obituaries

Sandra P. Myers

Kentucky New Era
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra P. Myers, 80, passed away on August 21, 2021. She was born in Eugene, Ore., on March 3, 1941 to the late Frank L. Norris Jr. and Elizabeth M. (Ralph) Norris. Sandra proudly retired from U.S. Army after serving her country for 20 years. She served as president of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and was a member of the Rotary Club. She was a radio host for the Veteran’s Voice and a journalist for the Cadiz Record. In her spare time, Sandra enjoyed painting, reading and shopping.

