Super Mario meets Gelato Pique in new cozy loungewear collection
Retailer Gelato Pique is releasing another collection celebrating one of Nintendo’s classic IPs – the Super Mario series. Sure, the company may have miss Super Mario Bros.’ huge 35th anniversary, but they haven’t skimped on the details here. Consisting of 32 items, the clothing will be available in a variety of sizes – men’s, women’s, junior’s, kid’s, and baby’s. Plus, Super Mario fans in Japan won’t have to wait long as the collection launches on September 13th. It’ll be available online via Gelato Pique and Nintendo’s online store. Then, starting on September 17h, the line will be available at Gelato Pique stores and Nintendo Tokyo.nintendowire.com
