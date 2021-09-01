Super Mario meets Gelato Pique in new cozy loungewear collection

Nintendo has partnered up with German apparel company Puma to release a pair of Animal Crossing-themed sneakers that, frankly, are more stylish than they have any right to be. Every once in a while, a piece of video game apparel ascends beyond its status as such and into Cool Cat territory. There are a few different tiers of video game clothes before you reach that level: there's the stiff, boxy N64 t-shirts from Walmart whose logos peel off after one go at the laundromat, then there's the slightly more stylish retro-themed stuff you might find at places like Target, and finally, you've got truly high-quality, good-looking video game merch from specialty stores.