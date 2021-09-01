Cancel
Apparel

Super Mario meets Gelato Pique in new cozy loungewear collection

By Jennifer Burch
nintendowire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetailer Gelato Pique is releasing another collection celebrating one of Nintendo’s classic IPs – the Super Mario series. Sure, the company may have miss Super Mario Bros.’ huge 35th anniversary, but they haven’t skimped on the details here. Consisting of 32 items, the clothing will be available in a variety of sizes – men’s, women’s, junior’s, kid’s, and baby’s. Plus, Super Mario fans in Japan won’t have to wait long as the collection launches on September 13th. It’ll be available online via Gelato Pique and Nintendo’s online store. Then, starting on September 17h, the line will be available at Gelato Pique stores and Nintendo Tokyo.

#Super Nintendo#Loungewear#Nintendo Tokyo#Japanese
Super Mario
Beauty & Fashion
Japan
Fashion
Nintendo
Tokyo, JP
Apparel
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Washable Silk Loungewear

Silk is not only one of the most expensive fabrics on the market, it's also one of the most difficult kinds of fabrics to look after but ThirdLove's new Washable Silk collection delivers both convenience and luxury. The collection from the brand known for its comfort-focused, size-inclusive intimates delivers silk pajamas that are easy to care for at home, thanks to water-friendly silk that doesn't need to be handled with professional care.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

My Nintendo adds LEGO Super Mario keychain in North America

My Nintendo has added in a brand new keychain as a way of promoting the LEGO Super Mario product line. If interested, you can claim it here. It’ll set you back 400 Platinum Points. It turns out that this is actually just half of the equation. In the same style...
ApparelIGN

BlackMilk Clothing x Animal Crossing y Super Mario

One model in this image is wearing an apron dress featuring a green-and-white gingham print with Isabelle and the iconic Animal Crossing leaves scattered throughout. The other model is wearing apron shorts with a red-and-pink gingham print that features Timmy and Tommy along with bell bags and recipe cards. A patch on the inside of the apron has the Animal Crossing leaf on it. Additionally, you can see a pink shirt featuring the leaf that's seen all over Animal Crossing: New Horizons The BlackMilk x Animal Crossing line goes live 7am (AEST) 13 October 2020.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

My Nintendo Now Offering LEGO Super Mario Wallpaper Sets

Having a blast with LEGO Super Mario? Now you can spruce up your personal devices with the blocky hero!. My Nintendo is now offering 3 wallpaper sets that feature the Super Mario-themed LEGO sets for 50 platinum coins each. The sets include wallpapers in various sizes for PCs plus mobile phones, and will be available for redemption at the following links until 31 Jan 2022.
Apparelnintendowire.com

PUMA releasing their Animal Crossing collection this September 18th

Animal Crossing-themed apparel has recently been overwhelming stores from dozens of companies including the likes of Cakeworthy, UNIQLO, and Graph. As reported before, Nintendo has once again collaborated with Puma to release new footwear, this time based on New Horizons. After weeks since the initial reveal, audiences finally have a concrete release date as to when this collection of apparel will drop.
ApparelPosted by
GamesRadar+

These Animal Crossing Puma sneakers are for the coolest of cats

Nintendo has partnered up with German apparel company Puma to release a pair of Animal Crossing-themed sneakers that, frankly, are more stylish than they have any right to be. Every once in a while, a piece of video game apparel ascends beyond its status as such and into Cool Cat territory. There are a few different tiers of video game clothes before you reach that level: there's the stiff, boxy N64 t-shirts from Walmart whose logos peel off after one go at the laundromat, then there's the slightly more stylish retro-themed stuff you might find at places like Target, and finally, you've got truly high-quality, good-looking video game merch from specialty stores.
Video Gameszeldauniverse.net

Fanmade ‘NS64’ brings nostalgia to the Nintendo Switch

Sometimes, there’s nothing like remembering “the good old days.” For many, this includes playing games on the Nintendo 64 system (there really was nothing like challenging friends to a friendly round of Mario Kart, right?). Now, imgur user QnadianBacon has brought a little bit of that magic back to their own living room.
MoviesMy Nintendo News

Rumour: It seems the Super Mario movie from Illumination is being directed by Teen Titans Go! producers

Nintendo announced back in 2018 that they were producing an animated movie based on Mario and animation firm Illumination were at the helm along with the series creator, Shigeru Miyamoto. News has now emerged via a Linked In profile that the Super Mario Movie, which is scheduled to be released world-wide next year, is being directed by the producers behind the Teen Titans Go animated series. Teen Titans Go! producers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic are both credited as directing the movie while Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri will act as a producer along with Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto. Nintendo has yet comment on this.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Mario Games: Top 10 Super Mario Platformers

The Super Mario series is one of the video game industry's most venerated franchises. Nintendo's mustachioed plumber has become a household name as recognizable as Mickey Mouse, appearing in genres as diverse as RPGs, sports games, and more. But his core games have always been the Super Mario series, a group of genre-defining platformers that help set the benchmark for all other games of their kind. With a history as long as Mario's, though, some of these stand head and red cap and shoulders above the rest, presented in chronological order.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best deals on Overwatch toys and collectibles

While they won’t increase your skill, these toys and collectibles are the perfect way to decorate your gaming room with merchandise from your favorite game. Honor your main with an action figure, buff your catalog with an Overwatch board game, or increase your cooking level to 99 with the official Overwatch cookbook.
Video GamesCanyon News

NES Chronicles ‘Super Mario Bros.’

UNITED STATES—America it was the video game that changed the world of video games as we know it. It was released in 1985, it was the game that came with the Nintendo gaming system. It is the classic and fan favorite till this day, “Super Mario Bros.” Now, I know what some of you might be thinking, why would you wait till now to discuss this iconic game? Well, sometimes you need to save the best for last people and this game is indeed top tier in my opinion.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Cozy Up in Les Benjamins' Vibrant "Essentials 3.0" Collection

Istanbul-based label Les Benjamins has released a series of flamboyant designs with its new collection, “Essentials 3.0.” The capsule is comprised of cozy staples such as tees, hoodies, sweatpants and sweatshirts. All of the garments are sustainable and vegan, being crafted from 100% organic cotton. Highlighting the lineup are the...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon TCG Reveals Gold Reshiram & Charizard Premium Collection

A few days ago, news came out that the Pokémon TCG was finally rolling out some of the Gold Tag Team GX cards from the Japanese high-class set Tag Team GX All-Stars that had never been produced in English. The first of these products was the Tag Team Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection which contains a shocker of a card. This is a major surprise, and not the first shocked from a previous era emerging in the current Sword & Shield block in 2021. Earlier this month, the 2021 version of the Trainer's Toolkit surprised collectors and players alike by including two SM (Sun & Moon) Black Star Promos. Now, another of these Tag Team Premium Collections has been announced, and this is going to be a major one. The Pokémon TCG: Tag Team Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection will release in November 2021.
Video GamesComicBook

Super Mario Labyrinth Announced by Ravensburger

The perennially popular board game Labyrinth is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a slate of new products and updates, including a new version of the game featuring the characters of Nintendo’s Super Mario franchise. Ravensburger has announced that it will be publishing Super Mario Labyrinth in the US later this year. The Mario-themed version of the game will feature all the classic hallmarks of the board game franchise, which has sold nearly 25 million copies over its 35 year history, but will feature Mario characters in place of the treasures usually found inside the games titular maze. Super Mario Labyrinth will go on sale on September 8, 2021. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Meet Vignette Collection™: IHG Hotels & Resorts launches new Luxury & Lifestyle collection brand

IHG Hotels & Resorts has today announced Vignette Collection™ as its new Luxury & Lifestyle brand, with hotels in Australia and Thailand the first to join the collection. Vignette Collection becomes the sixth addition to IHG’s brand portfolio in the past four years, taking it to 17 in total across nearly 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries. The Collection further enriches IHG’s fast-growing Luxury & Lifestyle offer for both leisure and business travellers.

