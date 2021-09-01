Cancel
Deb Haaland

Steamboat Radio News for Wednesday, Sept. 1

By Shannon Lukens
steamboatradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was raining this morning up in the Sand Wash Herd Management Area which means the helicopters for the roundup couldn’t fly. But they’re up there and the roundup will still happen eventually, despite a request from Governor Polis. He suggested different options to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, asking for a delay. But the only delay today is because of rain.

www.steamboatradio.com

Colorado Statesteamboatradio.com

KRAI News for Friday, Sept. 3

KRAI News by Shannon Lukens. The gathering of wild horses continues up at Sand Wash Basin today. Sixty-five horses were rounded up on Wednesday. They’re being taken down to Canon City because of the drought and lack of water and foliage up at Sand Wash Basin which is in north Moffat County. The horses will be evaluated and put up for adoption.
