The Passing Chronicles: 2021 Preseason Week 3

Just like that, the 2021 preseason is done. The most notable thing about these last three weeks has been that we've finally been able to see Jordan Love in game action. Not a ton, but we got roughly 1 game worth of exhibition play out of him. And he looked fine! He did some good things and some not-so-good things. He showed the promise that led to the Packers drafting him in the 1st round, but he also showed the decision-making that led the Packers to view him as a project.