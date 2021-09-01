Cancel
Public Health

'Top Gun: Maverick' flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge

By Associated Press
Bakersfield Channel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Wednesday postponed the release of “Top Gun: Maverick,” sending another of the fall’s top movies out of 2021 due to the rise in coronavirus cases and the delta variant. Instead of opening Nov. 19, the “Top Gun” sequel, starring Tom Cruise, will instead...

New York State
Tom Cruise
