How Technology is Reshaping Three Areas in the Entertainment Industry

One of the things that I’m trying to do while I’m working in DeFi and interacting with the community is just to listen and understand how they conceptualize what the possibilities could be in the future for this entire industry. I hope to continue to get even more involved in that conversation, be open, listen, and really focus on the principles that people believe in so deeply, so we collectively can try and preserve these core principles as much as possible, but at the same time, bring regulators along with us. You know, I think that’s probably going to be the biggest challenge for the community.