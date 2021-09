Today is the opening day for high school football in our area and there are high hopes for both schools in the county. This will be the first game for new Lee High General Head Football Coach Joey Carroll and this first one will be a real challenge. Lee High will host the Union Bears at 5 Star Stadium in the Battle of the Boot. Union welcomes back many players from last year and will be a tough match up for Carroll and a young group of Generals. Lee has shown some talent in its two preseason matchups with its young players and everyone inside this program is looking forward to the new season under Coach Carroll. There will be some new faces in key positions along with changes in the playbook on both sides of the ball.