As Meg Jones ’22 begins her last year at the College of William and Mary, she reflects on the meaningful moments that have shaped her past three years. Jones, who is double-majoring in government and sociology with a concentration in social problems, policy and justice, made sure to take advantage of as many personal and professional development opportunities as she could. From being an Orientation aide to conducting research in the sociology department, Jones has dipped her toes in a number of the countless opportunities that the College has to offer.