MANSFIELD: Andra Joy Webb, age 61, passed away at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following a battle with Covid-19 on Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born in Mansfield on September 28, 1959 the daughter of James “Jimmy Jack” Webb Jr. and Anna Mary (Bauers) Webb. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High where she played trumpet. Andra worked for Ideal Electric as an overhead crane operator and later worked as a semi-truck driver travelling all over, as far as NY to CA.