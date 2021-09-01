Cancel
Mansfield, OH

Andra Joy Webb

richlandsource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD: Andra Joy Webb, age 61, passed away at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus following a battle with Covid-19 on Monday, August 30, 2021. She was born in Mansfield on September 28, 1959 the daughter of James “Jimmy Jack” Webb Jr. and Anna Mary (Bauers) Webb. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High where she played trumpet. Andra worked for Ideal Electric as an overhead crane operator and later worked as a semi-truck driver travelling all over, as far as NY to CA.

