The field will be in hot pursuit of Patrick Cantlay starting Thursday when the top 30 PGA Tour players tee off in the 2021 Tour Championship, the finale of this year's FedEx Cup Playoffs. Cantlay moved to the top of the FedEx Cup standings with his BMW Championship win and will start the event at East Lake Golf Club with a two-stroke lead. The leader starts at 10-under par, and second-place Tony Finau will begin at 8-under, followed by BMW runner-up Bryson DeChambeau (-7) and world No. 1 Jon Rahm (-6). Reigning champion Dustin Johnson will have to make up a seven-stroke deficit to defend his title.