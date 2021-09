NEW YORK — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. Garbiñe Muguruza does not like the way her loss to Barbora Krejcikova at the U.S. Open ended. Krejcikova took a medical timeout at 6-5 in the second set, then took her time between points in the ensuing tiebreaker of her 6-3, 7-6 (4) win in the fourth round.