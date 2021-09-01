Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE NXT Viewership For 8/31/21

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 717,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the show a week ago that did 685,000. It did a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is up from last week’s 0.16 rating. Here is the viewership breakdown for NXT:. 1/6/21:...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Combat#The Usa Network#Nxt#Great American#Syfy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Blonde Bombshell Grabs Attention With New Weigh In Outfit

Australian female boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges returns to action this weekend in the UK. Fighting for the fourth time this year already. Bridges comes into Saturday’s bout off the back of a stoppage win only last month against Bec Connolly. Intent on improving as quickly as possible and maximising her...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WCW Star Daffney Cause of Death Announced

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Daffney Unger (Shannon Claire Spruill) passed away at the age of 46 after she posted a cryptic video message during her Instagram live session. It was announced on Thursday afternoon that former WCW star breathed her last. TMZ.com further noted that police arrived for a welfare check and were met by Daffney’s mom. When they knocked on the door and there was no answer, they left without trying to gain entry. Finn Balor ‘Breaks Character’ After Roman Reigns Loss.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Drops AEW All Out Bombshell

WWE star Sasha Banks seemingly teased a huge debut at AEW All Out. There has been a buzz regarding the AEW debut of Daniel Bryan and amid this, ‘The Boss’ dropped a cryptic Tweet to tease the fans. Sasha Bank hints on Daniel Bryan AEW debut. The latest tweet has...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Reveals Sad Bobby Lashley Breakup

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently opened up on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was previously a member of The Hurt Business consisting of Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. However, the faction broke up a few months ago on Monday Night RAW, in a decision that is still criticized by fans and stars.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Blue Bloods Season 12 is not coming to CBS in September 2021

We’re all ready for our favorite shows to return. The majority of them are back in September, but that’s not the case for Blue Bloods Season 12. CBS set its fall premiere dates during the summer, bringing the majority of its shows back in September. It’s great news for those who struggled with the delays last fall. It wasn’t until November that we saw most shows return, and that was with an on-off schedule.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Reveals Why He Really Quit WWE

Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, discussed why he left WWE for AEW after the end of AEW All Out, as seen in the tweets below. Adam Cole also debuted, reuniting with The Elite. Jim Ross ‘botched’ a major WWE star’s AEW debut. Former WWE Superstar and current AEW...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Daniel Bryan has revealed to AEW fans why he really quit WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Unceremoniously’ Fires WWE Star

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been making some talent cuts over the last few months. On this past Wednesday’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, fans observed how the co-host Evan T. Mack was not present on the show. Vince McMahon released Evan.T. Mack. The fans have been concerned with it...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

CM Punk Calls Top WWE Name ‘Racist’

There have been many stories heard about Jim Cornette and current AEW star CM Punk. It turns out Jim has been putting over punk when his podcast started and recently for his comeback. CM Punk calls Jim Cornette racist. During Busted Open podcast and Oral sessions podcast, Punk seemingly praised...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Drops AEW Bombshell Before Raw

Bray Wyatt has been away from pro-wrestling since he was released from WWE. But, he is certainly keeping tabs on the happening in the business. He noted the huge in-ring debut of CM Punk and reacted to it. He liked a Tweet of Punk that was about AEW All Out.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Blonde Bombshell Goes 7-1 With Impressive Win

Australian boxing sensation Ebanie Bridges continues to make waves in boxing with another win back to back last weekend. Bridges scored another solid win which could see her back in a rematch with Shannon Courtenay later in the year. Here is the fight:. (Hat tip DAZN YouTube) The Bridges phenomenon...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Allegedly ‘Sabotaged’ WWE Show

One half of the Impact Wrestling Tag-Team Champions Karl Anderson has been trending on Twitter for some bold remarks on WWE. He further took some massive shots at Triple H, who oversees the operations of WWE NXT. Karl Anderson takes huge shots at Triple H. NXT is undergoing some huge...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Sabotage’ Raw With Surprise Firings

WWE are currently cutting down on their expenses and they made some huge changes backstage. It was previously reported that backstage production is down to one camera crew and how much trouble that is causing. It turns out catering took a major blow as well. Ringside News had reported that...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Bryan Danielson Comments On Brie Bella Possibly Joining AEW

During the post-All Out media scrum, Bryan Danielson was asked about the possibility of his wife, Brie Bella, joining the promotion after he made his AEW debut on Sunday night. “I mean, that would be a very difficult… it was hard for me to come here, right? Because I have...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: WWE Announces Injury To SmackDown Star

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. Just like in other sports, there are all kinds of injuries in wrestling. You never know when you are going to see someone go onto the injured list and miss some ring time. To make things even more complicated, there is always the chance that the injury is part of a storyline and not legitimate. It seems that the latter is the case this time.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Another “Major” Name Coming To AEW (Other Than Daniel Bryan)

One more? The biggest wrestling story of the weekend so far has been CM Punk making his AEW debut. That is the kind of thing that can offer a heck of a shakeup and that seems to have been the case so far. What makes this even more interesting is the fact that Punk might not be the only big name coming to AEW. It seems that we know the second name, but what if there was a third?
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Cedric Alexander Is Jealous Of His Wife Big Swole Following AEW All Out

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander took to Twitter during last night’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event, revealing that he was jealous of his wife Big Swole. This came after Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson made their AEW debuts. Alexander said,. “Well damn…I’m so jealous of @SwoleWorld right now.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy