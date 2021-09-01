Top 5 Markets for Multifamily Development
The multifamily market has surfaced as one of the best-performing industries under the pandemic’s blows. Robust demand pushed rent growth to record highs, placing 2021 on track to be among the best years since the 2008 downturn. Demand triggered development and, following a moderate drop during the first part of the pandemic, construction activity is expected to bounce back in 2021, Yardi Matrix expects deliveries to increase by around 17 percent to 334,000 units.www.multihousingnews.com
Comments / 0