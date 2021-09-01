Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Top 5 Markets for Multifamily Development

By Anca Gagiuc
multihousingnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe multifamily market has surfaced as one of the best-performing industries under the pandemic’s blows. Robust demand pushed rent growth to record highs, placing 2021 on track to be among the best years since the 2008 downturn. Demand triggered development and, following a moderate drop during the first part of the pandemic, construction activity is expected to bounce back in 2021, Yardi Matrix expects deliveries to increase by around 17 percent to 334,000 units.

www.multihousingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Loan#North Dallas#New York City#Fannie Mae#Broadstone Vintage Park#The Shidler Group#Alliance Residential Co#Webster Bank#Atlanta Developers#Star Metals Residences#Lifestyle Community#Pebb Capital#Pacific Western Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Skyrocketing home price growth predicted to slow

Home prices have been on a tear, driven by strong demand, short supplies and ultra-low mortgage rates. But after months of record and near-record home price appreciation, forecasters say the housing market is headed for a slowdown. The estate data company Corelogic projects that by July of 2022, home price...
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Frustrated homebuyers wait for the market to crash

People who have spent months trying to find an acceptable, affordable home in South Florida are starting to think they’ll wait until the market collapses and they can snatch up a house at a bargain. They’re probably going to be disappointed. Economists and housing experts don’t expect another crash like the one in 2008, when hordes of people got homes at rock-bottom prices and then made out ...
Sacramento, CAyieldpro.com

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation enters Sacramento market partnering with Security Properties on 244-unit multifamily community

Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation (Intercontinental) in joint venture with Security Properties have acquired Broadleaf Apartments, a 244-unit Class B+ garden-style apartment community located in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento, Calif. The off-market transaction represents a recapitalization of the 11-acre gated community which was originally acquired in 2019 by Security Properties,...
Real Estatephillyvoice.com

Is the red-hot U.S. housing market cooling off?

Any assessment of the U.S. housing market over the past year and change would be remiss to leave out the unique circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. Soaring prices, voracious demand and sustained low interest rates have not been such powerful market forces in a vacuum. They reflect the period we’ve been living through, one that turbocharged an environment marked by high demand and low inventory of existing single-family homes.
Real Estateazbigmedia.com

Seller activity warms up as more newly-listed homes hit the market

August housing data shows early signs of sellers beginning to compete for buyers, according to the Realtor.com Monthly Housing Report released today. As inventory and newly-listed homes continued to improve in August, the rate of sellers making price adjustments has begun to approach more normal levels. U.S. housing inventory declined...
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Herald

Tips for homebuyers during a seller's market

A combination of factors, including low interest rates and a pandemic-driven decision by many city dwellers to look for houses in the suburbs, has created a housing boom for much of 2020 and 2021. That boom has created an undeniable seller's market in real estate. Just what is a seller's...
BusinessFortune

What to expect in the 2022 housing market

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For any homebuyer, novice or weathered, the 2021 housing market has been harrowing to navigate. By some experts' definitions, "this year, [the housing market] decidedly shot way ahead of the economy, to the point where...
Phoenix, AZmultihousingnews.com

Decron Adds to Phoenix Portfolio With $107M Buy

Decron Properties has acquired Broadstone Grand, a 300-unit Class A community in Tempe, Ariz., for $106.5 million from its developers, Alliance Residential Co. and Appian Capital. The buyer is continuing its expansion in the Phoenix market, which started in May, with the purchase of Broadstone Rio Salado. Decron secured a...
Retailrebusinessonline.com

Bozzuto, Atlantic Development Complete 218-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Boston

NORTH QUINCY, MASS. — A partnership between Maryland-based developer Bozzuto and Atlantic Development has completed a 218-unit multifamily project at 285 Hancock St. in North Quincy, located south of Boston. The project represents Phase I of The Abby, a transit-served community that will ultimately consist of 610 apartments across three buildings and 50,000 square feet of retail space, the bulk of which is preleased to Target. Construction of the second phase, which will consist of 137 units and amenities such as a wellness center, rooftop pool and a lounge area, is nearing completion. Phase III will include 255 units, more amenities and the retail space and is slated for a fall 2022 completion.
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Most Expensive Housing Markets in the South

The COVID-19 pandemic sent millions of Americans scrambling for the open spaces and cleaner air of suburbia, sending what was already a hot housing market to a boiling point. Demand for homes was already high before the pandemic in many coveted parts of the country, but the global health crisis interrupted supply chains for building […]
House Rentyieldpro.com

Rapid rent growth continues in August

The latest rent report from Apartment List shows strongly positive rent growth for the country as-a-whole. Rents were up month-over-month and year-over-year in all of the 50 largest metro areas. Rent increases continue. Apartment List reported that the national average rent growth reached 2.2 percent for the month of August,...
Oceanside, CAmultihousingnews.com

Wood Partners Breaks Ground on SoCal Apartments

Wood Partners has started construction on Alta Oceanside, a 309-unit luxury multifamily property in Oceanside, Calif. The city approved the project proposal in May of last year. The community, which is slated for delivery in late 2023, will occupy 5.3 acres at 1015 N. Coast Highway. The development site is...
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Four Leaf Properties Dives Deeper Into MHC Development

Four Leaf Properties has announced the launch of a new business unit aimed at assisting investors develop new manufactured housing communities. The new unit, dubbed Four Leaf Development, is designed to support joint venture partnerships with other development investors in any point of the project’s life cycle—capital raising/banking, land sourcing and entitlement, land development and property management.
Retailmultihousingnews.com

Hines JV Expands DC Mixed-Use Project

A partnership between Hines, Urban Atlantic and Triden Development Group have closed on the land for its latest community that will be a part of its 66-acre mixed-use development in Washington, D.C., dubbed The Parks at Walter Reed. The companies will use the 1-acre site to develop Kite House, a...
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Fastest-Growing Multifamily Property Management Companies of 2021

You can also read our other Property Management Firms rankings. Rank Company Annual Portfolio Growth (2018-2020) Units Managed 2020 Portfolio Occupancy Diversity. 4 Greystar Real Estate Partners 22.5% 728,910 91.9% A, MR, St, Se. 5 Bozzuto 20.0% 98,858 91.0% A, MR, L. 6 Avenue5 Residential 17.3% 75,872 93.7% A, MR,...
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

15 Real Estate Markets Expected to Grow the Most in the Next Year

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Porch. The U.S. real estate market is reaching unprecedented heights. Over the past 18 months, home prices across the nation have shot up to levels unseen since the build-up to the 2008 financial crisis. In April 2021, the year-over-year growth of the Case-Shiller...
Real Estatebizjournals

Capstone Communities to build cottage-style multifamily development in North Carolina

A Birmingham contractor is continuing its cottage-style developments up the East Coast with its latest installment in North Carolina. Capstone Communities is building its fourth multifamily community of this kind in Wilmington. The contractor currently has three other cottage-style developments under construction in Huntsville, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Summerville, South Carolina.
MarketsInman.com

Pacaso fills a niche for buyers, creates inventory in hot markets

Demand for second homes has skyrocketed, with more Americans than ever seeking the dream of their own special getaway — a place to make memories, take refuge from crowded cities, or enjoy a change of scenery with their newfound freedom to work from anywhere. Second homes in popular destinations are being snatched up, with prices surging due to outsized demand and limited supply. Real estate agents have clients eager to live the good life, but buyers often find their budgets don’t match the prices in these hot markets, or there simply isn’t enough inventory to go around.
MarketsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

Houses in These Markets Sell in Less Than 20 Days

Realtor.com recently issued its July Housing Report. Commenting on the trends she saw, particularly the “unusual” growth in listings, Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale said that smaller houses with lower prices have started to hit the market, alleviating somewhat the inventory crunch. In particular: This is shifting the housing market balance in a more buyer-friendly […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy