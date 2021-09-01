Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Executive Suggests Simmons Wants to Join Lakers, Warriors, or Kings

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere will Ben Simmons play next season? Many signs pointed towards the three-time All-Star suiting up for the Sixers once again to start the season, but Simmons seems willing to play anywhere but Philadelphia next year. While Simmons has garnered interest from teams such as the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, the Toronto Raptors, and more, one Western Conference executive believes the young star would like to remain out West, where Simmons has been working out all offseason long.

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Join Lakers#Sixers#The San Antonio Spurs#The Toronto Raptors#Western Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal On Ben Simmons Drama: "Philly Fans Gave Up On Him..."

The Ben Simmons saga has been the story of the NBA for weeks now. After yet another embarrassing playoff performance, the Sixers are under more pressure than ever before to blow up their core. Considering it is Simmons' offensive struggles that have hurt the team the most so far, it...
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Reacts to Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons is one of the last remaining dominoes of the NBA off-season left to fall. For months, it's been reported that Ben Simmons wants to leave Philadelphia, and those rumors are only getting louder. Most recently, some have linked him to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Patrick Beverley is excited about...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Clippers Trade Features Ben Simmons, Paul George

It is always disappointing when a team does not win an NBA championship. This season, the Philadelphia 76ers took that to a new level and Ben Simmons was a major part of the problem. After finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference, the Sixers were eliminated in the second round by the Atlanta Hawks.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons' reported trade request: 'I hope everyone is back'

The Ben Simmons trade rumors just got dialed up to 11 after the three-time All-Star reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. While it has been reported over the past few months that Simmons' time with the Sixers was coming to a close, this is the most definitive notion of that, after he told the team he wouldn't be attending training camp in an effort to force a trade to another team, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving On Ben Simmons: "Sometimes You Need Time With People To Really Know How To Bring Out The Best In Them."

As of this moment in time, Ben Simmons is one of the most controversial stars in the league. A lot of people have criticized him for his performances in the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks, though others have defended him while bringing up his contributions on the defensive end. There's no question that Ben Simmons is good, but there are definitely concerns about whether he can continue to thrive on the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBAPosted by
Cavaliers Nation

Report: Ben Simmons would welcome trade to Cavs

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is reportedly open to the idea of landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers, although there are question marks regarding the Cavs’ ability to put together a trade package that would satisfy the 76ers. Simmons, a three-time All-Star, would be an extremely interesting addition for Cleveland....
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jalen Rose Believes Philadelphia 76ers Shouldn't Trade Ben Simmons Until He Plays His Value Up

Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about names in basketball today. There are a lot of differing viewpoints on him after his most recent playoff run. Some will relentlessly praise what he brings on the defensive side of the court, while others will point to his issue with free-throw shooting and scoring issues, and suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers should trade the 3-time All-Star.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 Unhappy Stars the Warriors Need to Trade For

The Golden State Warriors see this upcoming 2021-22 season as the year they could finally compete again for an NBA Championship following a 5-year dominance from 2015 to 2019. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have proven in the past that they are capable of leading a squad to the top of the mountain. But with all three of them going up there in age, and Thompson, in particular, coming off two of the most catastrophic injuries in the game, doing so may prove to be difficult, especially with the competition getting stronger.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How NBA Stars Spent Their First Paychecks: Shaq Buys Three Mercedes, LeBron James Takes Friends To Amusement Park

Most NBA stars experience becoming wealthy within their first season of joining the league. After playing in the collegiate circuit or playing abroad, young players join the NBA, mostly by declaring themselves for the NBA Draft. Many players get selected and then sign their rookie contracts to join these teams. Many players even sign an endorsement deal with different companies as they enter the league.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Grizzlies Trade Is Focused On Ben Simmons

It is going to be interesting to see who the teams are that become interested in Ben Simmons as the NBA offseason continues and as the start of training camp nears. The Philadelphia 76ers will have some decisions to make if the situation worsens. It should come as no surprise...
NBANBC Sports

Is Draymond trade on table in Warriors' Simmons interest?

In the 73 days since the 76ers placed Ben Simmons in the NBA display window for all to peep and ponder, not one team has taken the bait. One trade proposed in July by Sixers architect Daryl Morey had the Warriors rolling their eyes and walking away. Five weeks later,...
NBAchatsports.com

Boston Celtics Trade Rumors On Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal & CJ McCollum | Mailbag

Boston Celtics trade rumors continue to buzz with the 2021 NBA season just around the corner. Today’s Celtics rumors circle around Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum as well as can the Celtics make the Eastern Conference Finals or be a top 4 seed during the 2021 NBA season? Did the Celtics overpay when they re-signed Robert Williams? Chat Sports host Chase Senior talks through the latest Celtics rumors in this Celtics mailbag! We have you covered with all of the Celtics rumors and Celtics news. SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/celticstv?sub_... Celtics Rumors Mailbag: - Did the Celtics overpay for Robert Williams?
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Warriors divided over Ben Simmons trade talk because of Draymond Green

Talk that the Golden State Warriors are in on the Ben Simmons sweepstakes have revved up again now that Simmons has reportedly requested a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers. But while the Warriors have long been in the middle of chatter regarding the three-time All-Star, their front office is still divided on a very important issue: Whether the Simmons can co-exist with veteran Draymond Green.

Comments / 0

Community Policy