DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Down Again
Corn is 12 to 13 cents lower, soybeans are 19 to 20 cents lower and wheat is 4 to 6 cents lower. Corn trade is 10 to 11 cents lower at midday Wednesday with trade fading back into support levels yet again and trade still looking to see how badly exports will be disrupted at the Gulf. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with cheaper fall blends and weaker corn basis likely to shore up margins with the weekly report showing production off another 28,000 barrels per day and stocks down 113,000 barrels.agfax.com
