Happy Labor Day weekend market watchers. It has been a wild week to end August and kick off the trading month of September. Hurricane Ida dealt a blow to grain export facilities in the Gulf that was partly responsible for the slippage in grain futures this week as shipments are delayed for an undeterminable amount of time so far. The U.S. dollars continued decline was not enough to offset the fact that the Mississippi River is shut down due to collapsing power lines and export terminals being stopped due to damage from high winds and the lack of power.