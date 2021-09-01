BrandPoint Services Makes Inc. 5000 list for second consecutive year
BrandPoint Services has made the annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. BrandPoint, a leading provider of facility services to multi-site commercial clients across North America, ranked 2,090 out of the top 5,000 independent businesses in America over the last 12 months, with a revenue growth rate of 210%. In April, the company was named a Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer.chainstoreage.com
