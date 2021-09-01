BrandPoint Services Makes Inc. 5000 list for second consecutive year

The person in charge of all things tech at Target Corp. will depart the company next year. Target executive VP and CIO Mike McNamara, whose team under his direction rebuilt and the technology platform that has been so critical to the chain’s omnichannel success and helped drive revenue growth, is retiring in 2022. The modernized platform has allowed for the rollout of such popular Target services as same-day order pick up and drive up. In Target’s most recent second quarter, same-day services grew nearly 55%, on top of more than 270% in the second quarter of last year.