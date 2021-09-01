Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presque Isle, ME

Micmac Tribal Government releases statement regarding weekend standoff

By Megan Cole
wagmtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Micmac Tribal Government has released an official statement regarding last weekend’s standoff:. “The Tribe’s annual Mawiomi of Tribes is an annual gathering of nations, a gathering that takes place to celebrate tribal traditions and culture. On the evening of August 28th, the gathering ceased due to a community member bringing firearms and negative energy to the powwow grounds. This incident halted Saturday night activities, with community members concerned with their communities safety. Community members were quickly evacuated while the tribe responded quickly to open the community’s wellness center as a safe haven and shelter for members. Community members then gathered at the Powwow grounds the next day for a healing ceremony. Community togetherness is the tribe’s greatest protective and healing method. The circle was closed, drum groups drummed, dancers danced to the drums’ heartbeat, the sacred fire continued and the journey to healing began for the community. Our community is resilient through and through and this incident will not stop the positive work being done for our community. Our heart is with the family and our fellow community members. Counseling and resources are available upon request at 207-764-7219.”

www.wagmtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Presque Isle, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Presque Isle, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribe#Wagm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
CelebritiesABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy