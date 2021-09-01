Cancel
Music

Talkin’ Rock with John Corabi – 2021

wcsx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Meltdown- August 30th, 2021 - John Corabi, the Nashville, TN -based iconic front-man, has released his new single "Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)" today. The song is available now on all digital platforms: https://ffm.to/cosibella. The biggest names in rock music at Talkin' Rock with Meltdown. From Rock N' Roll Hall of...

wcsx.com

Comments / 0

John Corabi
Bob Rock
#Rock Music#Musicians
Musicmyq105.com

Nikki Sixx on Why David Lee Roth Turned Down Spot on ‘Stadium Tour’

The Stadium Tour, even though it’s been rescheduled multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic, is still one of the most highly-anticipated tours. The lineup is already stacked with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, but it almost featured David Lee Roth. Nikki Sixx mentioned...
MusicantiMUSIC

John Corabi Delivers New Single and Video 'Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)'

Former Motley Crue and The Dead Daisies frontman John Corabi has released a brand new single and video entitled "Cosi Bella (So Beautiful)", which is the first in a series of new tracks that he is planning for release. The new track was produced and co-written in Nashville, TN with...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Metallica The Black Album track-by-track interview with Bob Rock

Ten years ago we sat down with Bob Rock to talk through every song on Metallica's phenomenally successful Black Album. As the album hits 30 it feels like the perfect time to revisit the ups and bleak downs that fuelled metal's most commercially successful record. “It wasn’t a fun, easy...
Music963kklz.com

Joe Perry On Why He Almost Hired Sammy Hagar

Well, it’s not as scandalous as people thought. Even though the “Toxic Twins” have had their moments, Aerosmith has been one of the longest-standing bands in rock and roll history. There was that moment, though, we thought the band would have a different face. There were rumors that guitarist Joe Perry wanted to fire singer Steven Tyler and hire Sammy Hagar instead. But it’s not for the reason you may have thought. Joe Perry joined Ultimate Classic Rock recently to set the record straight. It had less to do with creative differences, and more to do with Tyler’s other projects and Hagar just being one darn likeable guy.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

John 5 ‘Will Beg’ David Lee Roth to Release Collaborative Song

If anybody should know what David Lee Roth is capable of, it’s John 5. The guitar virtuoso — whose resume includes longtime stints with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson, and collaborations with Motley Crue, Sebastian Bach, Steve Perry, Alice Cooper and dozens more — got his first major break playing on Roth’s 1998 solo album, DLR Band. They’ve written more together over the years, including the recent country-fried single "Giddy-Up" and last year’s Eddie Van Halen tribute "Somewhere Over the Rainbow Bar and Grill."
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Alex Grossi of Quiet Riot, H&B Interview – Talking Ice-T, New Music and More

Alex Grossi of Quiet Riot and H&B joins Anne Erickson to talk about new music, getting the stamp of approval from Ice-T and more in this extensive interview. There are bands that do covers, and then there are bands that do covers but go the extra mile to truly make those songs their own. That’s even more apparent when bands decide to cover artists outside their genre, surprising fans.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Tremonti Tear It Up Live in New Music Video for ‘A World Away’

Tremonti has debuted a live music video for “A World Away,” a song off the band’s 2021 album, “Marching in Time”. After more than a year off the road due to the worldwide pandemic, Mark Tremonti and his band Tremonti will be heading on tour in support of the band’s new studio album, “Marching in Time.” Now, Tremonti is teasing the run with a new live video for their song “A World Away,” which will appear on the album.
MusicBillboard

'Talkin’ Jive' (And Fatherhood) With Drummer Matt Sorum

Drummer Matt Sorum and his wife, fashion designer Ace Harper, became first-time parents when their daughter, Lou Ellington Sorum, was born on June 11, and he seems thrilled with his new role of doting dad: “We’re nesting with her,” he says, calling from his family’s summer home in Santa Barbara, Calif. “She’s growing like a weed and becoming a cool little human.”
Religionthebuzzmagazines.com

Rock mitzvah

Solomon Levin is hosting “Mitzvah City Limits” as part of his Mitzvah project for his upcoming Bar Mitzvah. The rock-concert fundraiser takes place Oct. 1, 5-9 p.m. at Betsy’s in Evelyn’s Park. Solomon, a drummer, is a seventh grader at The Joy School, which specializes in learning differences. The concert will raise funds to purchase a Nook Pod structure, which can be helpful for students who have learning differences, for Attucks Middle School. Solomon and fellow musicians will bring an evening of The Rolling Stones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nirvana, The Kinks, The Police, Foo Fighters, and more for a good cause. Betsy’s will donate 25 percent of the proceeds of food and drinks. See more in this Name That Tune Q&A article and video of Solomon.
Musicwcsx.com

Talkin’ Rock with Judas Priest’s Scott Travis and Kevin Martin of Candlebox

Judas Priest has this unbelievable box-set dropping on October 15th, and Scott Travis was nice enough to call in to plug that, and much more. We talked about getting back on stage and how much of a workout he preforms behind the kit. He tells me about the band he played in just before joining the Priest, his thoughts on the passing of Joey Jordison, an update on new music and Glenn Tipton. He also commented on something funny former Priest singer “Ripper” Owens sent me and tons more.
Entertainment1057thexrocks.com

Anna’s Daily Rock News Blah

Here’s a look at what’s going on in today’s rock news. -The FDA has officially granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The move was announced Monday morning after a three-month review of the company’s application. The vaccine will now be marketed as ‘Comirnaty’, and is approved for all people 16 and older. It will remain under emergency authorization for children ages 12-15. So what does full approval mean? Possibly more vaccine mandates from employers and universities, who were waiting for full approval to require vaccinations. It could also mean more people getting the shot – a recent poll found that 30 percent of unvaccinated people would be more willing to take a vaccine that had full FDA approval.
MusicPosted by
I-95 FM

Bruce Dickinson Is Fine With Iron Maiden Being ‘Dinosaur Rock’

Bruce Dickinson says he has no problem with Iron Maiden being perceived as “dinosaur rock” in terms of how the band makes albums. With the group's 17th album Senjutsu just having been released, the singer was asked by Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk why the NWOBHM icons kept returning to work with producer Kevin Shirley, who’s now taken part in six of their studio projects.
Rock Musicwcsx.com

Talkin’ Rock with Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain and Molly Rennick of Living Dead Girl

Another big interview on Talkin’ Rock. Nicko McBrain was nice enough to Zoom in and tell be about the new album, Senjetsu, which drops on September 5th. Nicko is a really nice guy and told me about how the album has been finished for two years, some of the writing process, mostly with Steve Harris, and more. He talked about the recent passing of Charlie Watts and Joey Jordison as well…..
Public HealthPosted by
103GBF

Rob Halford Is Ready for COVID Touring: ‘We Have to Battle On’

Judas Priest are celebrating their 50th anniversary with a box set called 50 Heavy Metal Years of Music. The 42-disc collection arrives on Oct. 15 and includes all of the band's officially released albums; 13 of those discs feature unreleased material from the archives restored by the group's longtime producer Tom Allom.
Houston, TXHouston Press

John Mellencamp's Life of Roots, Rock and Rebellion

It’s telling about John Mellencamp that his nickname, “Little Bastard,” is not only a sobriquet that he revels in, but does his damnedest to live up to. His tough-as-nails/loud-as-a-motorcyle-engine persona and songs have helped define an image and put him on the same shelf as Bruce Springsteen, Bob Seger and Tom Petty. Though if you invited them all to a dinner party, it wouldn’t be hard to figure out which one would want to start a fight, even with the host.
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...

