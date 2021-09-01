‘Annie Live’ Adds Jane Krakowski, Staging ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Reunion

Many people will point to episode five as the moment where the HBO Max comedy Hacks went from “I think I’ll stick with this show” to “I would take a bullet for these characters.” You remember it. It’s the one where Ava meets the mysterious-but-charismatic George, who’s on a solo party weekend in Vegas (the red flag of all red flags), and the two proceed to have one of those only-in-Vegas nights that involves drugs, sex, and a morning after that gets unusually dark. A big part of the episode’s appeal is the chemistry between Hannah Einbinder and Jeff Ward, the actors who play Ava and George. Of course, Einbinder is now the Emmy-nominated star of one of the most beloved shows of the year, but Ward now has a show to call his own, too. In Brand New Cherry Flavor, a limited series that’s currently streaming on Netflix, Ward plays Roy Hardaway, a movie star who encounters the show’s protagonist Lisa Nova (played by Rosa Salazar) as she descends into a surreal and hellish L.A. underworld. To mark the show’s release, Ward reunited with Einbinder to discuss the crazy success of Hacks, the benefits to filming on location, and the dream of the ’90s. —BEN BARNA.