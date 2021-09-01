Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Annie Live’ Adds Jane Krakowski, Staging ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Reunion

Ashe County's Newspaper
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrakowski will play the Lily St. Regis to her former costar Tituss Burgess' Rooster Hannigan. Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

www.ashepostandtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Krakowski
Person
Tituss Burgess
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Annie Live#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Casts Jane Krakowski as Lily St Regis

NBC’s “Annie Live!” has cast Jane Krakowski as Lily St. Regis. Lily is described as the “sassy” and “sticky-fingered” partner of Rooster Hannigan, who is being played by Tituss Burgess. Yes, it’s an “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” reunion this December on NBC! (And in terms of Krakowski and NBC, a “30...
TV & VideosVulture

It Goes Without Saying That Jane Krakowski Has Joined Annie Live!

It looks like Annie Live! is turning into an Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt mini-reunion. NBC announced today that Jane Krakowski will join the cast to play the equal parts dastardly and hammy role of Lily St. Regis, who poses as the orphan’s mother to get a payout from Daddy Warbucks. Krakowski will share scenes with the only thespian who can match her levels of on-caméra camp, Tituss Burgess, who has been cast as Rooster, and Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan. This news comes after the announcement that the show has found its Annie in Celina Smith. NBC’s Annie Live! will air December 2. In a fall movie season full of musical fives, a ten will be speaking.
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

‘Annie Live!’ Casts Newcomer Celina Smith In The Lead Role

Annie Live! Is coming to the small screen on December 2 and 12-year-old actress Celina Smith has landed the lead role. On August 24, she told Today about hearing she was chosen to play Annie after a nationwide search, "We were in my mom's room and my team called and they were like, 'What are you going to be doing this October?'"
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Meet Celina Smith, the Star of NBC's Annie Live!

Watch: "The Grinch Musical Special": E! News Rewind. Bet your bottom dollar Annie Live! will be one for the books. The highly-anticipated NBC live musical officially announced the casting of the titular role on Aug. 24 after a nation-wide search. Broadway alum Celina Smith landed the famed little orphan Annie character, after playing Young Nala in the national touring company of The Lion King and appearing on the TV series Tyler Perry's Young Dylan.
TV Seriesinterviewmagazine.com

Jeff Ward and Hannah Einbinder Stage a Hacks Reunion

Many people will point to episode five as the moment where the HBO Max comedy Hacks went from “I think I’ll stick with this show” to “I would take a bullet for these characters.” You remember it. It’s the one where Ava meets the mysterious-but-charismatic George, who’s on a solo party weekend in Vegas (the red flag of all red flags), and the two proceed to have one of those only-in-Vegas nights that involves drugs, sex, and a morning after that gets unusually dark. A big part of the episode’s appeal is the chemistry between Hannah Einbinder and Jeff Ward, the actors who play Ava and George. Of course, Einbinder is now the Emmy-nominated star of one of the most beloved shows of the year, but Ward now has a show to call his own, too. In Brand New Cherry Flavor, a limited series that’s currently streaming on Netflix, Ward plays Roy Hardaway, a movie star who encounters the show’s protagonist Lisa Nova (played by Rosa Salazar) as she descends into a surreal and hellish L.A. underworld. To mark the show’s release, Ward reunited with Einbinder to discuss the crazy success of Hacks, the benefits to filming on location, and the dream of the ’90s. —BEN BARNA.
TV & VideosAshe County's Newspaper

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: A Murder Most Boyle (RECAP)

One of the lovey-dovey Boyle cousins might've committed murder — but that's not the biggest shocker in 'Game of Boyles.'. Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy