Funeral services for 71-year-old Danny Lou Crossett of Brighton will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 2nd at the Brighton First Church of God. Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Brighton. Visitation will be held preceding the funeral at 10 a.m. Memorials for Brighton Volunteer First Responders or Sonshine Medical Supply in Washington may be left at the church or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home of Brighton is in charge of arrangements.