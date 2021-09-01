Cancel
Jimmie Allen joins Elton John on new album

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmie Allen is joining Elton John on a song, “Beauty in the Bones,” on John’s upcoming The Lockdown Sessions, out on October 22. The 16-track project includes collaborations from artists of all genres, including Brandi Carlile, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Charlie Puth and more. Allen is thrilled to join his...

