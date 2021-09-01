Jimmie Allen joins Elton John on new album

This month is one of the biggest concert months we’ve seen in quite awhile, and probably will be until we reach spring. The delta variant of covid has raised it’s ugly molecular structure, but artists and venues are fighting back with proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for people to enter. And there are many reasons to want to enter concert venues this month with a wide variety of acts. The biggest concert this month is Elton John’s Farewell Concert Tour stop at PNC park. Other big ones are Dan + Shay, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Korn, Dawes, Code Orange, Phoebe Bridgers, and the Allman Betts Band. Looking for some classic rock and blues? Then check out the Doobie Brothers, Lindsey Buckingham, Tommy James and the Shondells, and Shemeika Copeland.