Brilliant Earth is latest retailer looking to go public

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrilliant Earth Group has filed for an initial public offering after successful 2020. The DTC jewelry company, which is focused on ethical sourcing of gemstones, listed the size of the offering as $100 million, a placeholder that will change when terms of the share sale are set. (The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.) Brilliant Earth has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BRLT.”

