Perpetual Help Home helps women rebound from difficulties, build futures

Women in our community become homeless for a variety of reasons, and thankfully, Perpetual Help Home, a faith-based nonprofit, is here to help them. Perpetual Help Home offers transitional housing for women in need of a safe place to do the difficult work of getting back on their feet. The home was started in 1995 as a ministry for women released from jail or prison. In 1997, the first small home was purchased for residential services. In 2002, the current 17-bedroom house was purchased in Victoria to assist women and children.