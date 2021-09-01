Cancel
Victoria, TX

Perpetual Help Home helps women rebound from difficulties, build futures

By the Advocate Editorial Board
Victoria Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen in our community become homeless for a variety of reasons, and thankfully, Perpetual Help Home, a faith-based nonprofit, is here to help them. Perpetual Help Home offers transitional housing for women in need of a safe place to do the difficult work of getting back on their feet. The home was started in 1995 as a ministry for women released from jail or prison. In 1997, the first small home was purchased for residential services. In 2002, the current 17-bedroom house was purchased in Victoria to assist women and children.

