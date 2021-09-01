Cancel
Limestone, ME

MSSM Opens with New Director, Strict COVID Rules

By WAGM News
wagmtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMESTONE—9/1/2021 Last week, the Maine School of Science and Mathematics (MSSM) began classes in its 27th school year. The public, residential magnet school, free of tuition for Maine residents, was last ranked by U.S. News and World Reports as the #1 high school in Maine and #2 high school in the nation (2019). This year’s student body draws from all sixteen counties of Maine, and includes a small number of tuition-paying out-of-state students. Students arrived via a staggered schedule starting August 19th. This past week marks the first time since spring 2020 that all students are on campus at the same time.

