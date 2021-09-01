Confederate Railroad Performing at Petersburg’s 150th Anniversary Event

Alabama’s premier, all-woodworking art festival will be held in Montevallo’s Orr Park on September 11, 2021. This All Star Shelby County Tourism and Recreation Award winning event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and admission is free. Enjoy live chainsaw wood carving, woodworking artist vendors from throughout the Southeast, Tim Tingle’s Whittling Contest, and a wooden boat race. Festival-goers will find everything from knives, wooden bowls, vases, jewelry, and toys, to handcrafted furniture, bird houses and ornaments. There will also be a classic car show—the 19th Annual Cars by the Creek—a variety of children’s activities, axe throwing, and food vendors on site. Live music runs all day during the festival with a wide variety of styles from patriotic, folk/Americana, R&B, vintage country and Western, and even an Elvis tribute! The chainsaw carving exhibition will include a panel of well-known artists and an auction of 15 original artworks carved throughout the day will be held from 2:45 to 3:30 p.m. Children’s activities include a “make and take” art project from The Art Studio, the “Balloon Guy,” Dr. Bob’s Traveling Snake Show, Alabama Wildlife Center, and more.