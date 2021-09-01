Cancel
Confederate Railroad Performing at Petersburg’s 150th Anniversary Event

By Janelle Tucker
Mix 94.7 KMCH
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetersburg will be celebrating 150 years this Labor Day weekend with a concert event they’re calling the “Petersburg Back Field Country Bash”. The Petersburg Commercial Club is hosting the event at the Petersburg ball diamond on Sunday night. For the past several weeks, they’ve been promoting the concert headliner as Robert Deitch and the Diehards, who play in Nashville – but due to illness, they called on Monday to cancel. Fortunately, Petersburg was able to make a call to get another act booked for Sunday’s concert – and Club Treasurer Dale Boeckenstedt was thrilled to make the announcement on Tuesday morning on KMCH.

